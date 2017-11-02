Trump’s Twitter account temporarily disappeared

President Trump’s infamous Twitter account, @realdonaldtrump went briefly offline on Thursday, setting forth a wave of confusion and emotions.

Trump's Twitter account appears to be down. pic.twitter.com/VLNfnGcz6H — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) November 2, 2017

If Trump's Twitter is down, does this technically mean he's no longer POTUS? I mean, it's the only part of the job he pays attention to. — John Schindler (@20committee) November 2, 2017

Some wondered if Trump had been suspended for violating Twitter’s terms of service, which many have been calling for.

But then he was back! The outage lasted just minutes.

We’ll all remember where we were during the 10 minutes of peace while Donald Trump’s Twitter account was down. — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) November 2, 2017

Trump’s Twitter account has been under scrutiny, not only because he’s the U.S. President, but because he uses it a lot. He’s tweeted over 36,000 times and it’s often stirred up controversy.

Some have questioned whether his threatening tweets to North Korea were at odds with Twitter’s terms and conditions.

We’ve reached out to Twitter to try to determine the cause and will update when we hear more.

Featured Image: NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images