Trump's Twitter account temporarily deactivated due to employee error
President Trump’s infamous Twitter account, @realDonaldTrump went briefly offline on Thursday, setting forth a wave of confusion and emotions.
Some wondered if Trump had been suspended for violating Twitter’s terms of service, which many people have been calling for.
But then he was back! The outage lasted just minutes.
Here’s what Twitter said about the incident:
Trump’s Twitter account has been under scrutiny, not only because he’s the U.S. President, but because he uses it a lot. He’s tweeted over 36,000 times and it’s often stirred up controversy.
Some have questioned whether his threatening tweets to North Korea were at odds with Twitter’s terms and conditions.
