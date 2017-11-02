Rallyteam raises $8.6 million to keep employees at companies

How can companies stop the best employees from leaving?

Money is one solution. A good corporate culture is another. But some people are dissatisfied with the skills they’re gaining in their roles.

Rallyteam has found that talented millennials are often leaving companies because the jobs aren’t challenging enough or leading them to their desired career path. The startup is working with corporations like eBay to keep employees engaged.

And Rallyteam is raising $8.6 million led by Norwest Venture Partners to fulfill its mission. Storm Ventures, Cornerstone OnDemand and Wilson Sonsini are participating in the round.

Businesses are asking Rallyteam “how to get them in a second position inside of our own company,” said co-founder and CEO David Somers. The startup is working with companies that have at least 5,000 employees.

Rallyteam has software that uses public data to build a profile about internal employees. Then it plays matchmaker, contacting people about job opportunities or special projects.

Somers said it tries “to find someone with those talents with those skill sets that might be looking for a new challenge.”

Christine Landon, senior director of talent and career development at eBay, said “our partnership with Rallyteam is enabling us to create an internal talent market across the globe. Our ‘Experience Market’ enables our project leads to find the talent they need, while enabling empowering our employees to use and further develop their skills, which is a win for them and a win for eBay.”

Sean Jacobsohn, a partner at Norwest Venture Partners, said he invested because “Rallyteam is solving one of the most significant pain points in the enterprise at a time when opportunity is limitless.”

Rallyteam is based in San Francisco, with offices in Vancouver and Boulder, Colorado.

Featured Image: Rallyteam