Aufmerksamkeit, menschen! You know what makes Disrupt Berlin Europe’s premier tech conference for startups, entrepreneurs, investors and hackers more exciting (who knew that was even possible)? Free tickets to the Hackathon. That’s right. We just released the first round of free Hackathon tickets into the wild. They’re available on a first-come, first-served basis until supplies run dry.

For the uninitiated, the Hackathon is a competition where developers form ad hoc teams and work together to code, hack and create new products within 24 hours. It’s grueling work combined with frenzied fun — and fueled by midnight pizza and beer.

The two-day event takes place at Arena Berlin on Saturday and Sunday, December 2-3. Registration opens at 12:30 on Saturday, and you have one hour to network and form your hack teams. The hacking begins and goes through the night until 9:30 the following morning, Sunday, December 3.

Next, each sleep-deprived team steps onto the Disrupt stage and gets 60 seconds to present their newborn baby product to a panel of judges. If you’re wondering what’s in it for you — beyond the pride of out-geeking the competition — we’ve got you covered.

The Hackathon winner takes the $5,000 grand prize and, thanks to our sponsors, all participating teams have a chance to win gadgets, toys and other monetary prizes. Plus, every team that scores three or more points gets two free tickets to attend the full Disrupt Berlin conference on December 4-5.

Experiencing everything that Disrupt has to offer is amazing enough but, let’s face it, free makes everything better. You’ll get to hear industry leaders — like Ida Tin, CEO and co-founder of Clue — talk about up-and-coming technology.

Tin, who coined the phrase “femtech” (technology with a focus on women’s health), will join Tania Boler, co-founder of Chiaro, and Elina Berglund, founder and CTO of Natural Cycles, on the Disrupt main stage to discuss the intersection of tech and women’s health. And that’s just for starters. We have an impressive and growing list of speakers waiting for you.

Other can’t-miss events include the Startup Battlefield competition (who will win the $50,000 prize?), Startup Alley, with hundreds of exciting early-stage companies, and Off the Record sessions — smaller, moderated panel discussions on big topics.

So, bring your best ideas and be sure to pack a case or two of Red Bull (trust us, you’re going to need that). Who knows? You might join the ranks of previous Hackathon winners like Alexa Shop Assist, the grand prize winner at Disrupt SF 2017.

But in order to win, you need to get your free Hackathon tickets right here, right now. We can’t wait to see what you create.