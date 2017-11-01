Watch the Pitch@Palace pitches live right here
After months of preparation, startups will gather at St. James Palace in London to compete in the Pitch@Palace pitch-off. TechCrunch will be broadcasting the competition live here beginning at 5:30 p.m. PT.
The Pitch@Palace competition has toured a number of cities, including Aberdeen, Bristol and Oldham, giving startups an opportunity to hone pitches and be selected to compete at St. James’s Palace.
The theme of this pitch-off event is Future of Mobility, Autonomous Systems and Materials. Forty-one entrepreneurs (listed below) will attend today, 12 will have three minutes to pitch their ideas and the others will have 30 seconds to introduce their businesses.
You can watch the live stream above. Check out the competing companies below.
Human Impact
KINDEO
Unmortgage
Human
Stroom Energy
Education
Developing Experts
TakeTen
Healthcare
Quit Genius
Axial 3D
C the Signs
Heterogeneous
PharmEnable
Syrona
The Cambridge Stethoscope Company
Transport and Mobility
By Miles
ForestCar
Freedom One Life
ENSO
FlowX
Liftshare.com
NumberEight
Predina Tech
Travel AI
Triple Tread
Material Sustainability and Recycling
Eat Me App
Bockatech
Intellidigest
The Cheeky Panda
Artificial Intelligence
BotsandUs
Metafused
New Materials
RAB Microfluidics
ZapGo
Intelligent Gels
Connectivity and 5G
Airtime Rewards
Eoovi
Wi-5
The Supply Chain
Atelier Technology
Exaactly.com
DriverNet
