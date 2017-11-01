Watch the Pitch@Palace pitches live right here

After months of preparation, startups will gather at St. James Palace in London to compete in the Pitch@Palace pitch-off. TechCrunch will be broadcasting the competition live here beginning at 5:30 p.m. PT.

The Pitch@Palace competition has toured a number of cities, including Aberdeen, Bristol and Oldham, giving startups an opportunity to hone pitches and be selected to compete at St. James’s Palace.

The theme of this pitch-off event is Future of Mobility, Autonomous Systems and Materials. Forty-one entrepreneurs (listed below) will attend today, 12 will have three minutes to pitch their ideas and the others will have 30 seconds to introduce their businesses.

You can watch the live stream above. Check out the competing companies below.

Human Impact

KINDEO

Unmortgage

Human

Stroom Energy

Education

Developing Experts

TakeTen

Healthcare

Quit Genius

Axial 3D

C the Signs

Heterogeneous

PharmEnable

Syrona

The Cambridge Stethoscope Company

Transport and Mobility

By Miles

ForestCar

Freedom One Life

ENSO

FlowX

Liftshare.com

NumberEight

Predina Tech

Travel AI

Triple Tread

Material Sustainability and Recycling

Eat Me App

Bockatech

Intellidigest

The Cheeky Panda

Artificial Intelligence

BotsandUs

Metafused

New Materials

RAB Microfluidics

ZapGo

Intelligent Gels

Connectivity and 5G

Airtime Rewards

Eoovi

Wi-5

The Supply Chain

Atelier Technology

Exaactly.com

DriverNet

Other

Airlabs

Outfield

MusicForPets