New ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ trailer prepares you for some twists

There’s a new 45 second spot for Star Wars: The Last Jedi, which premiered tonight during some kind of sport ball game, but which is lucky also available on the internet so you can just watch it above.

This doesn’t provide too much more compared to what we’ve seen in the longer spots, but it does give you a few all new clips, and it ends with a line from Luke that sounds like a pretty direct instruction aimed at setting expectations for fans excited to watch the film: “This is not going to go the way you think.”

It’s also leaving Rey looking perhaps a tinge evil, which is also hinted at in the trailer that arrived just before this one. Does that mean we should not expect her to turn to the Dark Side and join Kylo Ren? Or we should not… not expect her to do that? Or not not… not expect it.

Whatever, there’s that Porg again.