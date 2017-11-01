Kano raises $28M as its its kid-friendly computer kits hit 4,500 stores

Kano — the startup that teaches kids (and adults) about computers and coding by way of a variety of do-it-yourself hardware building kits — is announcing an important milestone in its growth today.

The company has raised $28 million in funding, and ahead of the holidays, it will be using that investment to help spearhead a retail push in North America by getting the device into 4,500 stores, as well as move into new categories of computing and consumer technology to develop future products. These include cameras, exploring ways to help people learn about AI, and virtual and augmented reality.

The growth comes at a time of significant momentum for the company, with 141,000 Kano devices connected to its network (but no detail on how many units the company has sold in total) since shipping its first device in September 2014. There have been some 227,000 apps written using those devices from budding developers in 86 countries, with the youngest coders coming in at six. Time engaged in Kano communities, the company says, averages at 13.5 hours in 30 days, on par with Snapchat.

Now with good usage metrics under its belt, now Kano hopes it can boost the number of actual users by making it easier to get its hardware. The list of places where you can buy products like Kano’s $249 build-it-yourself laptop will now include all of the Best Buys and Targets in North America, selected Walmart stores, Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Best Buy, Indigo, Microsoft, The Source and Toys R Us.

It’s an impressive list, and ironically a far cry from where Kano is coming from. Currently, Kano’s headquarters are modestly situated in what feels like a large-ish stockroom at the back of a bakery in London’s East End, with a giant group meeting area being the first thing that greets you when you walk in, with stacks of empty Kano computer boxes forming the doorway and makeshift walls of a meeting room to one side.

It’s rough and ready, and it feels like a fitting location for a startup that is both trying to, in the words of CEO Alex Klein (who co-founded Kano with Yonatan Raz-Fridman and Saul Klein, the VC who happens also to be a relative of Alex’s), “demystify” the computing experience, as well as to get people to think more about what goes into the technology — something that is becoming increasingly easy not to do, as computing becomes faster and a more seamless part of our lives.

The funding, a Series B, is being led by Thames Trust and Breyer Capital, with Index Ventures, the Stanford Engineering Venture Fund, LocalGlobe, Marc Benioff, John Makinson, Collaborative Fund, Triple Point Capital, and Barclays also participating. It brings the total raised by Kano to $45 million — which also includes another traditional venture round of $15 million, as well as an earlier Kickstarter campaign that went viral, and Klein said the company is not disclosing its valuation with this round, but said that it’s up from before.

One other aspect of raising money now and possibly looking to be aggressive in raising more in the future is to try to cement Kano’s place as the go-to brand for computer kits, at a time when we are seeing a number of efforts emerge that are also picking up capital and also setting out to build products that make it fun and easy to learn more computer science and engineering skills. (Just earlier this week, for example, Wonder Workshop, which makes ‘chatty robots’ to learn about computers and coding, raised $41 million.)

“Kano has grown into a category leader, with hardware and software that prepares all ages for the future,” said Jim Breyer, Founder and CEO of Breyer Capital in a statement. “The financing, expansion into mass retail, and new products will expose the unique Kano experience to millions more.”