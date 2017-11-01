Investor Gil Penchina talks about the future of cryptocurrency

Investor Gil Penchina has a lot of ideas about the future of the seamless economy. Instead of car ownership, he says, we’ll walk outside and a car will pick us up. Instead of food we’ll be supplied exactly how many nutrients we’ll need at exactly the right time. Instead of money, he says, we’ll use cryptocurrency.

In this episode of Technotopia we explore the future of bitcoin, the ICO craze, and how easy it will be to call a Lyft in the future. Enjoy.

