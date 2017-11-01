Cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum have created as much excitement among a new generation of investors and speculators in this century as tulip bulbs meant for a past generation of prospectors, with about the same level of nuance of understanding.

To help separate the wheat from the chaff of today’s investment harvest, TechCrunch Disrupt Berlin welcomes two of the founding figures in the burgeoning cryptocurrency investment industry to our stage.

Talking us through the market’s promise and peril will be the co-founders of Parity Technologies, Gavin Wood and Jutta Steiner. Known in some circles as the Bonnie and Clyde of cryptocurrency — when it comes to the crypto market, Wood and Steiner have seen it all and done most of it.

They’re two of the architects behind the Ethereum Foundation, and helped launch that public blockchain in 2015 — creating over $28 billion worth of wealth in the process.

Now, they’re running Parity Technologies, a new blockchain-based project on a mission to enable businesses and organizations to best capitalize on the technology they’ve helped bring to the world.

