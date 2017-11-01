web
Crunch Report | Doppler Labs Shuts Down

Today’s Stories 

  1. Smart earbuds startup Doppler Labs shuts down after raising $50M+
  2. Sony reboots Aibo with AI and extra kawaii
  3. Robinhood stock trading comes to web with finance news for its 3M users

Credits

Written by: Tito Hamze
Hosted by: Tito Hamze
Filmed by: Tito Hamze
Edited by: Veanne Cao

Notes:

  • I don’t know what to wear on Crunch Report (It’s a hard decision and I suck at dressing myself). If you are a startup and want to me to wear something mail me an XL T-shirt and I’ll wear it in an episode. I’m not going to mention the company on the shirt in the episode but it will be there. No offensive stuff, it’s totally at my discretion if I wear it. Mail it to me. Thanks <3 Ok, bye.

TechCrunch C/O Tito Hamze
410 Townsend street
Suite 100
San Francisco Ca. 94107

