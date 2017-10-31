Zapier makes it easier for teams to collaborate on their app workflows

Earlier this year, Zapier launched a $250/month teams plan for its workflow automation service. Today, it’s adding some long-requested functionality to this that will make it easier for teams to collaborate. This comes in the form of shared folders, which doesn’t seem like it would be such a big deal, but this now makes it far easier for teams to collaborate on workflows.

Until now, sharing your workflows with others in your company was pretty much impossible. In addition to easier collaboration, though, Zapier also notes that this adds flexibility and transparency to how companies use the service.

The basic idea here is that anybody on a Zapier for Teams account can add its workflows (or ‘Zaps,’ as the company likes to call them), to a shared folder and share them with the team. Anyone on the team can then view and edit these Zaps and, if necessary, clone them, too.

One major advantage here is that when you connect these workflows to company accounts on third-party applications like Trello or Dropbox, all users on the team now have access to them, even if they don’t know the actual credentials.

Zapier tells me that current Teams users include Greenpeace, Intercom, Asana and Foursquare.