‘House of Cards’ production halted ‘until further notice’ in response to Kevin Spacey allegations

The fallout from allegations around House of Cards star Kevin Spacey continues.

Netflix and production company Media Rights Capital say that they’ve actually halted production on the show: “MRC and Netflix have decided to suspend production on HOUSE OF CARDS season six, until further notice, to give us time to review the current situation and to address any concerns of our cast and crew.”

They’d already announced yesterday that the sixth season of House of Cards (which is currently shooting, presumably to air next year) will be the show’s last.

While the companies said they were “deeply disturbed” by actor Anthony Rapp’s account alleging that Spacey made a sexual advance towards him when Rapp was only 14, TVLine reported that the decision to end the show had actually been made months earlier.

Spacey responded to Rapp’s claims by saying that he did not “remember the encounter,” but he said, “If I did behave the way he describes, I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior.”

