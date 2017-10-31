Calling all budget-minded entrepreneurs and startup fans — it’s time to place buying Disrupt Berlin tickets at the top of your priority list. Our value-priced early-bird promotion disappears in just four short days.

Early-bird tickets, which provide general admission conference passes for both days, cost €833 (including VAT). But once those birds fly the coop, the price increases to €1190 (VAT included). Now that’s still a lot of value for your euro, but why spend an extra €357 if you don’t have to? The deadline for saving big bucks is November 3 at the stroke of midnight CEST (that’s local Berlin time, folks).

You simply don’t want to miss out on all the excitement Disrupt Berlin has on offer. For starters, we’ve lined up an outstanding group of more than 40 speakers and judges, including Slack co-founder Cal Henderson, blockchain investor Zoe Adamovicz of Neufund, SoftTech VC partner Andy McLoughlin and Timo Rein, CEO of Pipedrive — just to name a few.

Don’t forget about Startup Alley, the heartbeat of every Disrupt event, where hundreds of early-stage companies (less than two years old with less than $2.5 million in funding) showcase their products, technology and talent.

We’ll be featuring more than 300 up-and-coming companies in Startup Alley across several categories — each one representing a technology that’s generating a lot of interest from entrepreneurs, investors and the media, like:

AI & Machine Learning

Blockchain/Cryptocurrency/Fintech

CRM/SaaS/Marketing

E-commerce & Retail

Foodtech

Hardware & IoT

Health & Biotech

Mobility & Transportation

Robotics

Virtual & Augmented Reality

We’ve even hand-picked startups from each of these categories to pitch their companies to attendees right from the TechCrunch Showcase Stage. Plus on Monday, attendees get to vote for their favorite overall Startup Alley company in the Wild Card competition, and that winner goes on to compete in the Startup Battlefield for that day.

Ah yes, Startup Battlefield — the crown jewel of Disrupt. About 15 companies will compete for a $50,000 check, the Disrupt Cup and the global attention of media and investors. Battlefield contenders will join the ranks of Mint, Dropbox, Yammer and TripIt — and the 645 other Battlefield competitors that have gone on to raise a collective $6.9 billion and generate 95 exits.

Don’t forget about the off-the-hook networking opportunities waiting for you at Disrupt Berlin. CrunchMatch is a free, white-glove service that takes the guesswork out of networking by matching like-minded startups and investors. Think of it as a personalized, time-saving tech-yenta.

And as if all of that isn’t enough, don’t forget about the epic after-parties and essential Disrupt swag. All of this can be yours — at a nearly 30 percent savings — but only for four more days. Beat the November 3 deadline, and buy your early-bird tickets today.

Featured Image: spreephoto.de/Getty Images