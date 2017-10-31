Amazon Prime Video launches globally on Xbox consoles

Today, Amazon Prime Video is launching globally for Xbox One, and will also be available on the new Xbox One X when it lands in stores on November 7.

The streaming app, which is the only place to watch Amazon Originals like Transparent and Mozart in the Jungle, is going live in Canada, Mexico, France, Italy, Spain and India.

In January of 2016, Netflix globally expanded its service to cover almost every country in the world, effectively becoming the only streaming service to do so. But in December of last year, Amazon Prime Video brought the competition to Netflix, expanding to more than 200 countries and territories across the globe.

With the launch of Amazon Prime Video to Xbox One, Amazon continues that expansion on a platform level.

This also comes at a time when Amazon Studios is expanding, moving the business to a new location in Culver City, CA. The company said it will increase hiring across new roles in creative, technical, marketing and legal, with 84 positions available on the Amazon Studios website.

Prime members who own an Xbox One can download the app immediately and stream for free, while customers without an Amazon Prime subscription can subscribe to Prime Video for $9/month. Folks from New Zealand and Australia can sign up for $2.99/month for the first six months and $5.99/month after that, while residents of Brazil can get in on the action for $7.90/month for the first six months and $14.90 after that.