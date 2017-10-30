Space
Watch SpaceX launch Koreasat-5A on a Falcon 9 rocket live

SpaceX is launching a commercial communications satellite for client KT SAT, South Korea’s lone satellite service provider, today at 3:34 PM EDT (12:34 PM PDT). The window extends for two hours and twenty four minutes, so the launch could take place anytime between then and 5:58 PM EDT, depending on conditions.

The launch will aim to put the Koreasat-5A satellite into geostationary orbit, where it will replaces Koreasat-5, an older satellite operated by KT SAT.

SpaceX will also be attempting to recover the first stage of the Falcon 9 used during this mission, via a landing at sea in the Atlantic Ocean aboard its “Of Course I Still Love You” drone ship, which you can watch live above shortly following the initial launch.

This will be SpaceX’s 16th launch of 2017, which reflects the quickening pace it’s achieving regarding the frequency of its launches.

