Original Content podcast: Scary streaming recommendations for Halloween

Halloween is just around the corner, and while there’s a lot to be said for partying or trick-or-treating, the best way to celebrate the holiday is by watching as many horror movies as you can.

On this week’s Original Content podcast, TechCrunch’s Anthony Ha and guest host Brian Heater make their recommendations for new and classic horror movies that you can catch right now on streaming services. (At least in the U.S. If you can’t find them on your local version of Netflix, a) sorry, and b) you should still watch them, just some other way.)

The episode includes Brian’s complaints about a glaring omission on Anthony’s list of favorite horror movies and, in the introduction, his explanation about why he doesn’t like podcast introductions.

We also catch up on the week’s streaming headlines, including Businessweek’s feature on Apple’s streaming plans, Netflix’s new fundraising and CBS’ renewal of Star Trek: Discovery.

