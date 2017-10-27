Equity podcast: Alphabet, Amazon, Microsoft and Twitter earnings madness

Hello and welcome back to Equity, TechCrunch’s venture capital-focused podcast where we unpack the numbers behind the headlines.

This week Katie Roof, Matthew Lynley and myself — Alex Wilhelm — took it back to our roots with a show with just us hosts. Which worked out great as we had a lot to unpack. Tech! It never stops.

This time ’round we had an earnings influx, with Amazon, Microsoft, Alphabet, and Twitter reporting their recent performance.

In order: Amazon beat expectations partially on the strength of AWS, Microsoft beat expectations and reached a cloud milestone early, Alphabet beat expectations and managed to change one of is key metrics in an interesting way, and Twitter not only beat financial expectations but grew its userbase than many had anticipated.

All that and Katie broke some IPO news regarding the Zscaler flotation with Forescout’s IPO on the horizon.

We had a great time and are glad that you are with us. More next week!

