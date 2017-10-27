Apple debuts its first MacBook sleeve

Apple has been making gadgets for decades. And as one of the world’s favorite consumer electronics makers, the company has also made plenty of cases and sleeves to protect those gadgets, most notably for the iPhone and iPad. But Apple has never made its own laptop/MacBook sleeve, until today.

While many hit up the Apple website today for the launch of iPhone X pre-orders, they may not have noticed the new 12-inch MacBook sleeve that also went live today.

At $149, you can rest assured that this laptop sleeve is indeed ‘designed by Apple in California’. And if that weren’t enough, the Apple logo is stitched on to the case itself.

The laptop sleeve comes in Saddle Brown and Midnight Blue, and is made from ‘high-quality European leather with a soft microfiber lining’, according to the company’s website.

Oh, and the sleeve has a little opening to let you charge your MacBook while it’s wearing a new leather coat.

Check out Apple’s first MacBook sleeve here.