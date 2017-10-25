DoorDash CFO leaves less than one year after joining 

DoorDash CFO Mike Dinsdale has left the company less than a year after he joined, TechCrunch has learned. The food ordering and delivery startup is actively looking for a replacement.

Dinsdale, who joined DoorDash last October, has been gone from the company for about four months. He is now gearing up to join Gusto, formerly known as ZenPayroll, according to a source familiar with Dinsdale’s situation.

“Over the past year, Mike helped us build out the finance team and improve our financial planning process,” a DoorDash spokesperson told TechCrunch. “We thank him for his contributions and wish him all the best.”

In the last year or so, DoorDash settled a $5 million class-action lawsuit over its use of independent contractors to perform deliveries, partnered with Starship Technologies to test delivery by robots and acquired delivery and logistics platform Rickshaw.

Before joining DoorDash, Dinsdale served as CFO at DocuSign. I’ve reached out to Gusto and will update this story if I hear back.