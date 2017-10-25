Brainly raises $14 million for its Quora-for-kids education tech

It may not be as cool as Elon Musk building a rocket ship to Mars, but every day 100 million kids ages 12 to 18 are using Brainly to ask and answer homework questions.

That simple service, at that massive scale, has convinced a new investor to commit another $14 million to the company as it seeks to expand its presence further in the U.S.

Brainly already has 10% of the market of kids in that age group, using the company’s Quora-like service to help each other learn. And while homework and education may not be autonomously driven electric cars, it will be the toolkit that trains the next generation of engineers who will build them.

So far, Brainly has raised cash from investors including Naspers, General Catalyst, Point Nine Capital, and Runa Capital. And now the investment firm Manta Ray is adding its capital to the mix.

Most of Brainly’s growth so far has been outside of the U.S., which only accounts for about 8 million of the company’s over 100 million users. The company’s user base hails from 35 different countries using its Quora-like question and answer service in 12 different languages.

The company has raised $38.5 million to date.

