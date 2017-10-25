We invited innovative early-stage startups to apply for a free exhibit table in Startup Alley at Disrupt Berlin (4-5 December) and — wow — the response blew us away. The selection process gets harder every time, and that’s just the way we like it.

And now (cue drumroll), the suspense is over. The following outstanding startups captured our interest and imagination to secure featured spots in Startup Alley’s 10 different category pavilions:

AI & Machine Learning

Mobsting – Mobsting is a social video creation app that allows anyone to collaboratively create better video content

Practix Innovative Workout – Practix develops an activity tracking system for gyms, using an IoT tracking device with real time data analytics done by AI and machine learning algorithms.

Blockchain/Cryptocurrency/Fintech

iComply ICO – iComply ICO is a platform for ICO/Token compliance that automates legal processes in order to legitimize ICO Securities as an emerging financial instrument.

Lightstreams – Lightstreams is a peer-to-peer publishing network for all things digital and is owned and regulated by the community, where creators and fans can directly connect in a low cost, fair and open marketplace

Proof.Work – Proof puts patients medical data on a decentralized secure platform and ledger for personal ownership, interoperability and a lifetime history of care.

CRM/SaaS/Marketing

Beaconforce – Beaconforce is a B2B SaaS tool to measure the intrinsic motivation of employees in real time and coach managers on how to keep their people in the flow.

RunCloud – RunCloud is a development tool for web developer to simplify the process of configuring, setting up cloud server and deployment of web applications.

Salesflare – Salesflare is an intelligent CRM that startups love to use. It’s like Pipedrive without all the typing.

E-commerce & Retail

The Peak Beyond – The Peak Beyond is an interactive media company that develops smart tables for retail that engage and educate consumers in a novel ways, capture sales, collect data, and promote maximum sales flow and efficiency.

Roomle – Roomle is a technology platform that enables digital products that are fully configurable and purchasable, can be viewed and planned in 3D, VR and AR on mobile and in the Web.

Treedy’s – Treedy’s is a Belgian 3D body scanning technology provider with ties to leading machine learning researchers and companies.

Foodtech

Ari.farm – On Ari.farm you can buy, own and trade livestock via your smartphone and support farmers in Africa.

Huggg – Huggg is an app that enables a person send real edible products (or ‘hugggs’) into a message.

Pubinno – Pubinno’s smart taps serve the perfect beer for each glass and minimize waste using AI powered flow algorithm.

Hardware & IoT

Mitte – Mitte is revolutionizing the way we drink water at home with our first of its kind smart water machine that harnesses the power of the natural water cycle.

Nofence AS – Nofence gives animals access to good, varied pasture lands via a solar-powered GPS collar and a digital map.

WORKERBASE – WORKERBASE offers the first smartwatch specifically designed for industrial use with manufacturing apps connecting to an IoT backend.

Health & Biotech

Aces Health – Aces is a fully vertically-integrated clinical trial automation platform to automate workflows throughout the trial process from subjects to CROs.

SenceTech – The SenceTech mission is to save lives via really cool wearables consumers WANT with side effects of medically accurate life-saving diagnostics.

TestCard – TestCard is the innovative medtech behind the ‘urine test-in-a-postcard’ concept.

Mobility & Transportation

Chargery – Chargery offers a mobile charging service for electric vehicles in urban areas.

SKART – Unique Electric Motorcycle – SKART is an electric motorcycle, using a uniquely designed motorbike frame which is easy to assemble and doesn’t require much welding.

Robotics

QuestBotics – We create innovative hands-on learning devices which help K-12 students to learn STEAM more effectively.

Tennibot – Tennibot is the world’s first autonomous tennis ball collector.

Virtual & Augmented Reality

apoQlar – apoQlar is developing a mixed-reality application that enables surgeons to view CT and MRT imaging of the patient in 3D during operations.

VR Math – VR Math brings Mathematics and 3D Geometry into VR and AR so that students can see solids in 3D can interact with them and teachers can be virtual guides for their students.

Whodat – Whodat is working on Origin – a context aware markerless AR sdk for smartphones and wearables.

In addition to exhibiting, each of these startups will also present their products to thousands of Disrupt Berlin attendees from the TechCrunch Showcase Stage — in the heart of the Startup Alley exhibit floor.

And don’t forget, these companies will stand alongside hundreds of other compelling startups displaying their tech and talent in Startup Alley. It’s an experience you do not want to miss.

In fact, it’s not too late for your company to plant its flag in Startup Alley, but you need to act quickly because space will sell out. Check out the Startup Alley Exhibitor Package here. Just bear in mind that exhibiting companies must be less than two years old and have raised less than $2.5M in funding.

And if you’re interested in meeting these amazing companies in person, you can snag a General Admission ticket to Disrupt Berlin at the Early Bird pricing. That’ll save you over €300 if you get yours before 3 November.

Disrupt Berlin takes place December 4-5, 2017 at Arena Berlin, Eichenstraße 412435. Come and join the excitement.