ABB Robotics isn’t exactly a household name, unlike other players in the industrial robotics space like Kawasaki, Mitsubishi and Epson, but that’s just because the company’s best known products drive the production of facilitates of some of the world’s biggest companies. The Swiss company’s name is ubiquitous in factories and research facilities across the world, emblazoned on robotic arms that serve everything from aerospace to healthcare.

The Swiss company’s CEO Ulrich Spiesshofer will be joining us this December at Disrupt Berlin to discuss running one of the world’s largest robotics corporation. The executive has headed up ABB since 2013, having worked in a number of different technology fields, including telecommunications and automotive.

His position at ABB gives Spiesshofer a front row seat to some of the most compelling issues facing technology today. ABB has operating in manufacturing for more than 35 years and has installed more than 300,000 of industrial robotics globally, positioning that puts the company at the forefront of a global push toward automation.

Spiesshofer will join us to discuss ups and downs of this inevitable push toward robotics factories, including increased worker safety and some difficult questions surrounding potential job loss among their human counterparts.

Robotics is just one of several topics we’ll be taking on at Disrupt Berlin, on December 4-5. You can get in on the action for 30-percent the regular price of admission if you pick up Early Bird tickets now. And look for a lot more exciting speaker announcements coming soon.

Featured Image: ABB