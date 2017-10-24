The Modobag suitcase is my new hot ride

Different forms of transportation, like skateboards, bikes, hoverboards, scooters — really anything motorized — they’re all fun! So when I got the opportunity to try out a rideable suitcase, I knew we had to have a good time with it.

The Modobag was created by inventor Kevin O’Donnell after seeing his kid riding on the suitcase he was pulling through the airport. He then teamed up with some folks, made a video and threw the idea up on Indegogo — it went viral and raised close to $665,000. (The company has delivered 30 percent of those orders to date.)

The final suitcase, according to the company, is TSA and FAA compliant, weighs about 20 pounds, has a weight capacity of 260 pounds and can travel 11 miles on a single charge, with two speeds: 5 mph and 8 mph.

I’m not much for written words, but I do make videos, and in the video embedded above you’ll get my full review of the good and the bad. The suitcase will cost about $1,295 and the company will be officially launching this coming January at CES.

Video Credits

Written by: Tito Hamze

Hosted by: Tito Hamze

Filmed by: Gregory Manalo

Edited by: Gregory Manalo