Startup O.School raises $800,000 to improve sex education

Sex education startup O.school recently raised $800,000 to help achieve its goal of offering up easy access to sex-positive, inclusive and comprehensive education around sex and sexuality. Current investors include Cyan Banister of Founders Fund, X Factor Ventures and The House Fund.

Sex is one of those things that is still heavily stigmatized in many societies. That leads to subpar education around all-things sex and sexuality. O.school, founded by Andrea Barrica, aims to fix that.

O.school, which officially launches November 3, will initially offer five daily live streams of sex education content for college-aged adults and older. The live streams will happen between 4pm and 9pm PT. During the streams, you can chat with experts, share your personal experiences and ultimately learn more about sex and pleasure.

Upcoming streams touch on topics like why pleasure is important, how to unlearn cultural and religious shame around pleasure and having an open mind around sexual preferences.

O.school is also partnering with Center for Sex and Culture Executive Director Dr. Carol Queen, a well-known sex educator and Good Vibrations, a San Francisco Bay Area-based business that sells sex toys and other erotic products.

“We are really working with people who have been doing so much work around pleasure and sex education,” Barrica told TechCrunch.

The partnerships will bring additional content to O.school’s education platform. Dr. Queen, for example, does a lot of education around the evolution of sexual identity. And Good Vibrations often hosts workshops and classes on sexuality.

Featured Image: TechCrunch