HireSweet monitors Github and Stack Overflow to recommend you your next engineer

Hiring engineers sucks and many, many companies are trying to leverage artificial intelligence to solve this issue. French startup HireSweet is focusing on finding you candidates who didn’t even think about applying to your company.

The startup scans GitHub, Stack Overflow and other technical platforms to find the experts you’re looking for. HireSweet processes unstructured data, such as profile descriptions and categorizes developers depending on skills, projects, adaptability and more. It then sends you a selection of profiles of potential engineers for your company every day.

In just a few clicks, you can then send them an email from a template to start a conversation with them, monitor their replies and start hiring them.

Some of the best engineers are quite active on GitHub but aren’t actively looking for a new job. HireSweet lets you go beyond the usual hiring routes and allows you to poach those engineers.

Many startups already screen GitHub repositories and Stack Overflow contributions before an interview. But they waste a ton time browsing GitHub themselves and contacting contributors.

HireSweet isn’t reinventing the wheel. It is turning a slow and inefficient process into an automated service. But this alone could make a big difference when it comes to finding good candidates for your company.

The company recently raised $1.8 million (€1.5 million) from Global Founders Capital, Kima Ventures, Bpifrance, TheFamily, and business angels, such as David Bizer, Yannis Yahiaoui and Yves Weisselberger.

And HireSweet already has a few clients, such as Doctrine, eFounders, Deezer, Nokia Health, Sqreen and CallDesk. While most of those companies are based in France, the startup plans to look for clients in the U.S. and in other European countries with today’s funding round.