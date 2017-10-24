Here are the cars that support iPhone 8 and iPhone X wireless charging

The iPhone 8 and iPhone X sport wireless charging and there are a handful of car manufacturers that already include Qi charging pads. Basically, Apple says, most of these wireless charging pads will work though there are some outliers. The main exception is some of the pads are not large enough for the iPhone 8 Plus so in that case, you’ll have to plug your phone into a cable to charge. There’s no workaround if the phone is too big.

Generally speaking, wireless charging pads built into cars from these makers will work.

Audi

BMW

Chrysler

Ford

Honda

Mercedes-Benz

PSA

Toyota

Volkswagen

Volvo

Things get messy with General Motors brands, though as the maker starting including wireless chargers in its 2017 model line but those pads do not Qi standards. As such, only the following models at this time support wireless charging on the iPhone 8 and iPhone X.

2018 GMC Terrain

2018 GMC Yukon

2018 GMC Sierra

2018 Chevrolet Bolt

2018 Chevrolet Tahoe

2018 Chevrolet Silverado

2018 Chevrolet Suburban

2018 Cadillac Escalade

2018 Buick Enclave

It’s going to be interesting to see if Apple pushes forward the Qi standard faster than when Android started supporting the wireless charging. There are some advantages to using the charging pads, but since the charging rate is less than a cable and using a pad reduces a person’s ability to use the phone during charging, there are big disadvantages, too.

Car makers have been long offering phone charging pads but only until recently starting using the Qi standard. Past implementations required the car owner to use specific phone cases to utilize the charging capabilities and no one likes that.