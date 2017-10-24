Crunch Report | Delphi Buys Nutonomy for $400 Million
Today’s Stories
- Delphi buys Nutonomy for $400 million to scale and deliver autonomous vehicles
- Amazon takes on office supply retailers with launch of Business Prime Shipping
- Twitter announces new ‘transparency center’ for ads
Credits
Written by: Tito Hamze
Hosted by: Tito Hamze
Filmed by: Tito Hamze
Edited by: Tito Hamze
Notes:
- I don’t know what to wear on Crunch Report (It’s a hard decision and I suck at dressing myself). If you are a startup and want to me to wear something mail me an XL T-shirt and I’ll wear it in an episode. I’m not going to mention the company on the shirt in the episode but it will be there. No offensive stuff, it’s totally at my discretion if I wear it. Mail it to me. Thanks <3 Ok, bye.
TechCrunch C/O Tito Hamze
410 Townsend street
Suite 100
San Francisco Ca. 94107
