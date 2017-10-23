Media
wibbitz

Automated video creation startup Wibbitz raises $20M

Posted by
Next Story

Crunch Report | Cisco Buys BroadSoft for $1.9 Billion

Wibbitz, which uses artificial intelligence to create short videos based on text news stories, has raised $20 million in Series C funding.

The money comes from some of big names in the media world, with Bertelsmann Digital Media Investments (a subsidiary of German media conglomerate Bertelsmann) leading the round and participation from The Weather Channel, The Associated Press and TF1. Previous backers NantMobile, lool Ventures and Horizons Ventures were also part of the new funding.

Co-founder and CEO Zohar Dayan described the round as “a huge testament to what we’re doing and the value our technology brings to these companies.”

“Just looking at these names that partiicpated in the funding round — these are not small companies,” Dayan said. “It wasn’t like they weren’t producing video before.”

He added that Wibbitz’s technology is meant to supplement publishers’ existing video teams, allowing them to automatically create a large quantity of videos in a low-cost way while the humans “really focus on the high end.”

The company was founded in 2011, but it didn’t make a big push into the United States until two years ago. New publishing partners include Bloomberg, Cox Media Group and the aforementioned Weather Channel TV network.

You can watch some sample videos here. It’s possible, by the way, that you’ve already seen a Wibbitz video without knowing it: Dayan said the goal is to make them indistinguishable from videos created by humans.

“One of the key trends that we’ve been seeing is much more openness towards artificial intelligence when it comes to content creation,” he said. “I think that people are really starting to come around, or have already come around, and understand the value that it brings. You don’t have to compromise on quality.”

Wibbitz has now raised a total of $30.8 million. Dayan said the new funding will help the company hire across-the-board, as well as expand globally and improve its AI and automation.

Featured Image: Wibbitz

Crunchbase

  • Wibbitz

    • Founded 2011
    • Overview Wibbitz is a text-to-video creation platform built for publishers. Its advanced text-to-video technology can automatically produce premium branded videos using text content in seconds. Wibbitz’s platform enables publishers to produce videos more efficiently, providing intuitive editing tools and top-quality licensed content from partners including Reuters and Getty Images. Wibbitz supports production …
    • Location New York, NY
    • Categories Publishing, Video, News, Mobile
    • Founders Yotam Cohen, Zohar Dayan
    • Website http://www.wibbitz.com
    • Full profile for Wibbitz

  • Zohar Dayan

    • Bio Growing up in N.Y Zohar has always had a strong passion for innovation and a sharp eye for design. Zohar has been living the tech space since the age of 13 and even developed the first prototype of Wibbitz. Prior to founding Wibbitz, Zohar launched several startups, some while still in middle-school.
    • Full profile for Zohar Dayan

Latest Crunch Report

Watch More Episodes
  • wibbitz
  • Media
  • Popular Posts

Featured Stories

Latest From Startups

Comment moderation powered by BrandBastion
Up Next

Crunch Report | Cisco Buys BroadSoft for $1.9 Billion

Posted

CrunchBoard

Job Listings

More from CrunchBoard