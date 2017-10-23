The second episode of ‘Bubbleproof’ focuses on an investor left in the dark

Bubbleproof is a mockumentary web series following Michael Fertik and David Cowan (as played by their real-life founder/VC counterparts) as they try to navigate a new venture.

In this second episode, Fertik (founder of “Femto Management,” a company that takes micro management to an extreme) surprises his colleagues by announcing an entirely new focus; meanwhile Cowan, Fertik’s main investor, is caught off-guard and left to pick up the pieces without letting anyone know that… well, he might not have any idea what’s going on.

Episode two will make a bit more sense if you caught episode one — which, by the way, you can find right here.