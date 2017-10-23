Nintendo to release SNES-themed 3DS XL in the U.S.

Nintendo is going to ride the retro cash cow to the bank. The company recently announced an SNES-themed 3DS XL for Europe and apparently its coming to the States, too. The handheld is available for pre-order for $199 and ships two weeks after the European release on November 27. To sweeten the deal, a download code for Super Mario Kart is included with the system.

wait what, New Nintendo 3DS XL SNES Classic Style edition w/ Super Mario Kart is up on Amazon (exclusive) for $199.99 https://t.co/XLe4HXwI5c pic.twitter.com/XEOWJVEPly — Wario64 (@Wario64) October 23, 2017

This is just the latest in a long-line of throwback gaming system. Last year Nintendo released the NES Classic and followed it up this year with the Super NES Classic. There was multiple versions of each with Europe and Japan getting different versions. In early 2016 Nintendo announces a Super Famicon-themed 3DS for the Japanese market. And why not. Retro sells and Nintendo is smart to lean on its long gaming history to sweeten its books.