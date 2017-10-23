Good Universe lands movie rights to ex-Uber engineer Susan Fowler’s sexual harassment story

Independent film production company Good Universe beat out three other bidders to land “Disruptors,” the movie based on former Uber engineer Susan Fowler’s sexual harassment story.

Fowler likely had no idea her blog post about her “One very, very strange year” dealing with sexual harassment and discrimination at Uber would culminate in the ousting of Uber CEO Travis Kalanick, a pledge of sweeping changes at the company and a movie deal.

In her original post, Fowler outlined repeated attempts to raise a flag about bad behavior at the hands of leadership and a culture that supported harassment and discrimination. Among many absurdities, Fowler wrote she reported to HR a male supervisor who inappropriately propositioned her but was told that nothing would be done as this person was a “top performer.”

We don’t have many details about the movie or what will go into it just yet, though we’ve reached out to Fowler’s LA-based talent agency Verve for more.

What we do know is that the movie was being shopped around earlier this month and, according to Deadline, which first noted the movie rights were in play, will be written by Oscar-nominated “Hidden Figures” screenwriter Allison Schroeder and produced by former Disney executive Kristin Burr.

Erin Westerman is credited with landing the project for Good Universe and will oversee it as it develops. She told Deadline, “This project is an anthem for women, and an important reminder of the power of one female voice.”

Fowler just held her first interview since penning her blog post on the events that took place during her tenure at Uber. She also sent her book on the subject to publishers last week. We’re hearing competition is fierce for the publishing rights and the book is likely to get picked up soon, as well.