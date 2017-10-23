Crunch Report | Cisco Buys BroadSoft for $1.9 Billion
Authentication now comes with a wave of your hand
Today’s Stories
- Cisco scoops up BroadSoft for $1.9 billion to boost communications tools portfolio
- WeWork acquires Flatiron School
- Essential Phone gets a $200 price drop, existing customers get credit
Credits
Written by: Tito Hamze
Hosted by: Tito Hamze
Filmed by: Tito Hamze
Edited by: Chris Gates
Notes:
- I don’t know what to wear on Crunch Report (It’s a hard decision and I suck at dressing myself). If you are a startup and want to me to wear something mail me an XL T-shirt and I’ll wear it in an episode. I’m not going to mention the company on the shirt in the episode but it will be there. No offensive stuff, it’s totally at my discretion if I wear it. Mail it to me. Thanks <3 Ok, bye.
TechCrunch C/O Tito Hamze
410 Townsend street
Suite 100
San Francisco Ca. 94107
