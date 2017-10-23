Chariot resumes shuttle service in SF today
Good Universe lands movie rights to ex-Uber engineer Susan Fowler’s sexual harassment story
Chariot, the commuter shuttle service that had to halt rides in San Francisco last week, is resuming operations this afternoon. Last week, the California Public Utilities Commission suspended Chariot’s operating permit after the service didn’t pass three consecutive California Highway Patrol inspections.
On Friday, the CHP re-inspected Chariot and the company “passed all inspections,” Chariot CEO Ali Vahabzadeh wrote in an email to customers today. He added that Chariot is “in compliance with all regulations” and does not “expect any future interruptions.”
Three CHP inspections before Friday found there were Chariot drivers who did not have valid Class B California driver licenses. In order to drive passenger buses, Chariot operators need to have Class B licenses.
“This resulted in an unsatisfactory rating for each inspection,” CHP Public Information Officer John D. Fransen told TechCrunch last week. “The carrier was advised that continued unsatisfactory ratings would result in denial, suspension, or revocation of the carriers California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) operating authority.”
Here’s the full email Chariot CEO Ali Vahabzadeh sent to customers today:
We’re happy to share that effective Monday afternoon, service will be back on and running as regularly scheduled. We’ve resolved the situation and do not expect any future interruptions. Thank you so much for your patience, and for all your support during this time.
From our brand new and monthly-serviced vehicles, to our employee drivers who undergo extensive training, we take our commitment to safety very seriously and know you trust us daily with your commute. We passed all inspections on Friday as expected and continue to be in compliance with all regulations.
Thanks again for being a loyal Chariot rider and helping us become the best way to commute in SF. See you on the road this afternoon!
Ali Vahabzadeh
CEO, Chariot
0
SHARES