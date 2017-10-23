Analogue’s Super Nt comes with two SNES games, including a ‘Director’s Cut’

The SNES Classic from Nintendo is pretty great, and it ships with the previously unreleased Star Fox 2 in the box. But Analogue’s amazing Super Nt – a precision engineered reference quality Super Nintendo console that can play the original cartridges – might just do one better.

For its release, the creators are including a new, previously unreleased version of a game, too – but this one is a ‘Director’s Cut’ of a game that did come out already once before, just not in the way its creators originally intended.

The game is Super Turrican, and Analogue is including not one, but two copies of the game in the box with preorders for the new Super Nt. One is the retail version of the game that came out in 1993, which itself was hailed widely by critics as a success.

The other is Super Turrican: Director’s Cut – one that’s closer to the original, which had to be cut down by 33 percent to 4Mbits even though the SNES could technically handle 6Mbit titles because of the requirements of its publisher.

The Director’s Cut includes a whole new level, new music, new enemies, improved sound effects and graphics, and a new game mechanic for one of the weapons your hero can use.

Super Nt is available for pre-order now. The console features an FPGA created specifically to allow it to run original SNES games, played via original cartridges, at HD resolution on modern TVs with no lag.