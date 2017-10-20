This hack connects you to the Internet via a virtual modem
Legend tells of a programmer named Martin Kirkholt Melhus who worked at a client site where there was no Internet. Realizing most of his work involved cutting and pasting from StackOverflow, he needed a way to get online. And so he turned his speaker and microphone into a working (in theory) modem. “This was only ever intended as a gimmick and a proof of concept – not something that I would actually use at work,” he wrote. “Please keep this in mind before arguing why I should be fired over this in various online comment sections.”
The system works in HTML5 and converts text to modem tones. The speed is obviously a bit slow but it should be enough to steal an entire chunk of Python and drag it into Visual Editor.
Writes Melhus:
My office also features an Internet connected laptop and my development computer expose 3,5 mm jack sockets for audio devices. And thus my problems can be solved! Here’s how I made a modem for closing the gap with Web Audio.
The bottom line? Doing fun and clever things all the time is a great way to go through life. You can grab the code here and try your hand at modeming here.
