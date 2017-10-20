Rebecca Kaden joins Union Square Ventures as general partner

Rebecca Kaden has announced that she’s leaving Maveron to join Union Square Ventures as a general partner on the investment team. She’ll be the first female partner at USV.

“While their investments in many category-defining businesses speak for themselves, I quickly learned that their passion around entrepreneurs and innovation, deep curiosity, hunger, and belief in seismic change is contagious,” said Kaden, in a blog post. Union Square Ventures invested in Twitter, Etsy, MongoDB and Twilio.

She said that her faith in the team and also a return to her native NYC were motivating factors in joining the firm. “New York City is my hometown, a community I care about, and a group of founders and creators that I am passionate about working with,” Kaden wrote.

After graduating from Stanford Graduate School of Business, Kaden spent more than five years at Maveron, a consumer-focused early-stage venture firm. She worked on investments for Allbirds, Dia&Co, Periscope, WayUp and others.

Kaden started her career as a journalist at The Economist.