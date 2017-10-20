Original Content podcast: Marvel’s ‘Inhumans’ are here, and they’re very cheesy

We’re breaking the rules a little for this one.

While TechCrunch’s Original Content podcast is focused on new shows and movies from streaming services like Hulu and Netflix, we’ve also gone out of our way to remind listeners that Inhumans, the new Marvel series airing on ABC, looks very bad.

This week, your hosts Darrell Etherington and Anthony Ha decided to take the plunge and actually watch the first few episodes, which tell the story of a secret group of superhumans (created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby) hiding on the moon. And yep, Inhumans really is terrible. Listen to the episode to find out why, and to hear our dramatic readings of the worst lines of dialogue.

We also cover the week’s streaming headlines, including Roy Price’s departure from Amazon Studios following allegations of sexual harassment, Netflix’s ballooning original content costs, Nielsen’s initiative to measure Netflix’s audience, the politics of the new Punisher series and the finally-revealed name of the upcoming Han Solo movie.

You can listen to the episode in the player above, subscribe using Apple Podcasts or find us in your podcast player of choice. If you like the show, please let us know by leaving a review on Apple. You can also send us feedback directly.