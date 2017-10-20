Equity podcast: IPOs for Stitch Fix, MongoDB and SendGrid, and Alphabet’s Lyft investment

Welcome to Equity, TechCrunch’s podcast about venture capital and the tech business.

On the latest episode, we were joined by Barry Eggers, co-founder and a general partner at Lightspeed Venture Partners.

There was a lot of IPO news this week. MongoDB debuted and we saw filings on Thursday for both Stitch Fix and SendGrid.

And, of course, there was the inevitable ridesharing news. Uber competitor Lyft is now flush with cash after a $1 billion investment from Alphabet. (Alphabet is also involved in a lawsuit against Uber…go figure!)

We shared our insights and opinions on the news and laughed. Who knew finance could be funny?

