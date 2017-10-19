The first episode of ‘Bubbleproof’ sets the stage of chaos on Sand Hill Road

Bubbleproof is a new mockumentary series following the misadventures of Reputation.com founder Michael Fertik and venture capitalist David Cowan as they launch a new fund.

But I’m getting ahead of myself. In this first episode, Fertik (who co-wrote the series with Cowan and director Martin Sweeney) is dealing with newfound celebrity as the visionary behind “femto management,” and as one of the few people to predict the success of Donald Trump. However, Fertik is increasingly dissatisfied with his current life — to the point where he wants to blow it all up.

“On Wings of Disruption” also features cameos from investors like David Hornik, Ann Miura-Ko and Jason Pressman, who get a chance to show off their dramatic/comedic chops.

Watch the first episode of Bubbleproof above. And if you like it, good news: We’ve already published the next three episodes.