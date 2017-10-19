Swedish lock maker Assa Abloy set to acquire August Home

Swedish lock conglomerate Assa Abloy announced this morning plans to acquire US-based smart lock maker August Home. Details about the deal a fairly scarce at the moment — pricing is not being disclosed at press time — though the two companies anticipate that the deal will close by year’s end.

Assa Abloy has been kicking around since 1881, becoming the name behind the popular Yale brand of locks. August, on the other hand, was founded roughly five years ago, but has quickly become a market leader in the connected security space, courtesy of its smart home locks and door bells.

The acquisition certainly makes sense for the older company — pivoting into new technologies can be tricky for a 130 year+ company like Assa Abloy. But the connected home security space is growing quickly, courtesy of the recent explosion of smart home solutions from companies like Amazon, Google and Apple.