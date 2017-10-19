While Yammer (launched at TechCrunch Disrupt, BTW) might have pioneered what was, at the time, dubbed “Twitter for work”, it wasn’t until Slack came along that people started to realise just hour powerful this method of communication could be.

From open source integration to new kinds of collaborative tools built by developers on its platform, Slack has become the gateway drug to online collaboration used by small and large companies alike.

And there are many imitators. There are now startups trying to be the Slack for Healthcare and it’s even becoming the source of new scientific discoveries.

So it’s fantastic that we’ll be hearing about Slack’s latest developments from one of its key co-founders at TechCrunch Disrupt in Berlin.

Cal Henderson was formerly the head of engineering for Flickr, in San Francisco, California. In April, 2009, he was reported to be starting a new stealth social gaming company with Flickr founder Stewart Butterfield. The rest, as they say, is history.

Before Flickr, he was the technical director of Special Web Projects at Emap, a UK media company. In his spare time, he writes software, develops web publishing tools, and writes occasional articles about web application development and security.

Disrupt Berlin 2017 takes place December 4-5 at the historic Arena Berlin in the heart of Berlin, Germany.

