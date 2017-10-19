Elon Musk’s Boring company readies its second, poetic tunnel digger

The Boring Company, Elon Musk’s third or fourth company (who can keep track) is nearly ready to double its tunnel digging capacity: The venture’s second boring machine is “almost ready” according to Musk, and it’ll be named ‘Line-Storm,’ borrowing its name from a poem by Robert Frost.

Maybe this is what Steve Jobs really always meant when he talked about the intersection of technology and liberal arts – we should name our industrial excavation equipment after seminal works of art. Also, Musk brought specific attention to the line “And be my love in the rain,” which could mean this one is designed or all-weather operation or something. But it’s probably just a fan of Frost expressing appreciation for a great power that also feels vaguely like it could refer to the enterprise of digging tunnels.

Meanwhile, Musk is also hawking The Boring Co. hats via the official website for his company. I’ve seen these in person and they seem like a quality product, if that’s your thing. It’s probably not quite as lucrative as pre-selling Model 3 reservations in terms of helping raise capital quickly, but there are apparently almost 5,000 sold, which is more than most startups ever manage.

Also, The Boring Company’s name, which seems like the ultimate dad joke and therefore definitely in Musk’s wheelhouse, was actually conceived by Musk’s former flame Talulah Riley, according to Musk himself. Plus, director J.J. Abrams apparently created the logo. That’s going to be a terrific trivia question some day.