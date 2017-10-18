Tony Fadell’s newest product? An investing and advisory firm called Future Shape

Tony Fadell is starting yet a new chapter.

Fifteen months from leaving Nest Labs, a maker of digital thermostats and smoke detectors that Fadell cofounded and sold to Google for $3.2 billion in 2014, Fadell is taking the wraps off a new investment and advisory firm that’s working with engineers and scientists called Future Shape.

The firm’s site, which appears to have gone live very recently, explains that Future Shape is not relying on outside investors for its capital. It also states that the idea is to provide “seed funding, and sometimes A” to companies no matter where they are.

In fact, it says its portfolio is already based mainly in Europe, as well as the U.S., and that it has some “great companies in Asia and the Middle East, too.”

Fadell, who is living at least part time in Paris, has already funded more than 100 companies over the years, including Rohinni, is a four-year-old, Idaho-based startup that makes LED Lighting products and reportedly pitched Fadell while he was still managing Nest. Others of his investments include CashShield, a nine-year-old, Menlo Park, Ca.-based online fraud risk management company, and Turvo, a three-year-old, Sunnyvale, Ca.-based logistics management startup.

Still, Future Shape appears to be a way for Fadell to create more structure around these bets. (We’ve reached out to a spokesperson for more information.)

In addition to Fadell, Future Shape lists as its team members David Sloo, a former experience architect at Nest who is also living in Paris; Anton Oenning a former marketing director at Nest who remains in the Bay Area; and Vicky Lu, who spent three years as Fadell’s executive assistant and who lists herself as an executive assistant at Future Shape on LinkedIn.

Fadell’s profile began to rise at Apple, where he led the engineering team that created the iPod and worked on the first three versions of the iPhone. In 2010, he founded Nest with Apple engineer Matt Rogers.

Last year, Fadell left Nest after a six-year run that ended in controversy over his leadership style. Rogers remains at Nest, where he serves as chief product officer. He, too, has created an outfit that invests in seed and Series A-stage companies; it’s called Incite Ventures.