MysteryVibe’s Stephanie Alys talks about a pleasurable future

The MysteryVibe is a snake-shaped vibrator that took the Internet by storm and is still going strong. This week I talked to the co-founder of the company, Stephanie Alys, about the future of pleasure and sextoys. It’s safe to say that this episode of Technotopia is a little NSFW.

The future, suggests Alys, will feature smart tools that will help with our sex lives and our relationships. The world is going to get a lot weirder, that’s for sure.

