Crunch Report | Snapchat Halloween Costume
- Duo Security raises $70 million at a valuation north of $1 billion
- Abu Dhabi’s state fund just opened for business, right in San Francisco
- Apple’s Project Titan self-driving test car has a lot going on up top
- Snap is selling a dancing hot dog costume on Amazon
Credits
Written by: Tito Hamze, John Mannes
Hosted by: Tito Hamze
Filmed by: Tito Hamze
Edited by: Joe Zolnoski
