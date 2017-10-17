TechCrunch Disrupt Berlin this December is a chance for the European tech scene to take stock and assess the biggest trends affecting the industry. One of those trends is that European startups are raising later and later rounds while staying in Europe. Three of the best examples of this is Skimlinks, MOVE Guides and Talent Clue. All three have raised large, late-stage rounds from their European headquarters and we’re excited to unpack what was their strategy for success with this panel at Disrupt Berlin.



Brynne Kennedy

Founder and CEO

MOVE Guides

Brynne Kennedy is Founder and CEO of MOVE Guides, which she launched in 2011 while earning her MBA at London Business School. A frequent speaker and author on topics of technology, HR and global mobility, she previously worked at Lehman Brothers and Standard Chartered. She believes in a global, mobile workforce where talent can be found and deployed from anywhere, to anywhere. Brynne has pledged 1% of revenue to the company philanthropy, Mobility4All, which helps refugees.



Alicia Navarro

CEO and Co-founder

Skimlinks

Alicia Navarro is CEO and Co-founder of Skimlinks, a content monetization company that helps publishers including Gawker, Vox Media, Time Inc, The Independent, Hearst Magazines, and Future Publishing earn money and gain insights from their commerce-related content. Founded in 2007, Skimlinks has over 85 employees across offices in London and New York. To date, the company has raised $24M in venture capital funding and last year drove nearly $1 billion in ecommerce sales.

Ana Izquierdo

CEO

Talent Clue

Ana Izquierdo is Talent Clue’s CEO, the company that develops the recruiting software that helps recruiting teams to connect with the best talent and hire them faster, while delivering the best candidate experience.

She is an executive with extensive experience in the technology and entrepreneurial industry. In her professional career she has been a key piece in companies such as Hewlett-Packard, where she was Global Marketing Director (2004-2006) and Global Vice President of Enterprise Solutions (2008-2010).

In 2012, after quitting her job in Hewlett-Packard, she met Ivan Sala, Talent Clue’s founder. Together they decided to reconvert the company taking the business from service to product. The year 2013 was decisive in this new path since it was key to transform the whole company and launch the first version of the software.

Since then, Ana has led Talent Clue’s professionalization process which currently has half a hundred employees. The different departments have been established and tools and methodologies have been set. At the same time, she is continuously doing an important job seeking investment to ensure the growth of the company.

Other notable milestones of her career include her participation in the creation of the investment fund Ellas 2.0, which offers consulting and accompaniment to women who want to build new business models in the digital economy sector. She also promoted Startup Weekend and has offered mentorship services to many associations

