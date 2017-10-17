The next revolution will be reclaiming your digital identity

When I refer to digitization, what I mean is that our rites live on in data long after they are performed: commutes are captured by a smartphone’s GPS, purchases by banks and credit cards, thoughts in texts and emails (and unsolicited voice recordings.)

This data has two features: it is widely dispersed and narrowly segmented. It’s dispersed in that different parties own different pieces of our identity. A social network (Facebook) may own our relationship architecture, while an e-commerce platform (Amazon) owns our purchase history and preferences. Their economics are built in part off their ownership of our data in the context of their network. It’s segmented in that each of these portions are narrowly relevant to the revenue-generating service provided by that party.

It is counter-intuitive, but the reality is that we don’t really own ourselves (in the digital sense). Though we can edit the profiles we create, third parties ultimately own our data. And it can be painful (or impossible) to wrest back control of that data. Imagine trying to sustain your personal relationships while deleting all your social network accounts, or put a down payment on a home without a credit history.

Why is this important? Well, to begin, as Jaron Lanier writes in Who Owns the Future, “You don’t get to know what correlations have been calculated about you by Google, Facebook, an insurance company, or a financial entity, and that’s the kind of data that influences your life the most in a networked world.” Lanier calls these services siren servers, and notes that we are eerily comfortable giving away personal data in a trade for convenience.

The implications of this paradigm are troubling:

We have no control. Each service has an abstracted model of who you are built into it. This information can be bought and sold, and also easily breached, without your consent. This setup is convenient (e.g. we get better-targeted recommendations), and also dangerous (e.g. we can be profiled and manipulated). The segmentation is inefficient. What if all these data repositories played nice with each other? For instance — if your passport, driver’s license, bank and email were integrated — you could travel internationally, ensure your credit cards work, receive curated recommendations and alert people of your whereabouts, without any work required on your end. You could prevent identity theft. You could move around without identification. We do most of the work for none of the benefits. This is Lanier’s primary contention. As has been noted, if services like Google Search are free, that is because we are not the customer, we are the product. In much the same way that Uber drivers occupy a grey area between employees and contractors, we act somewhat like workers for Amazon and Facebook, yet are only compensated with convenience, not payment, for giving up our data.

If you were to look at a complete model of your digital self, it would be a complex relational web. At the most granular level of that web are nodes, each representing actions (a text, a selfie, a purchase…). The connections between those nodes are formulas that infer relationships, record patterns and predict behavior. If you zoom out, you get the sub-web of a given service (Instagram account, Homeland Security profile, medical history…). These sub-webs then join together to form the larger web that is your digital identity.

At the risk of beating a dead horse, we should have ultimate control over our identity access points.

There are two key steps to reclaiming control of your digital identity: 1) establishing ownership of the nodes so you can grant or revoke permission for third-party services to access them, and 2) consolidating all these nodes into one location so your digital identity is no longer fragmented between separate walled gardens.

As Ron Miller writes, “The argument goes that if our identity were on the blockchain, it would give us more control over this information, and with proper applications allow us to present just the minimum amount of information a given party needs to identify us. That could be your date of birth at a bar, your credit score at a bank or a unique identifier to access an online service.”

Does this matter? Why sacrifice convenience for sovereignty?

People only tend to care about identity management when their identity is compromised. It’s fortunate for the sake of this article that, as I was writing it, Equifax suffered the most massive data breach in its history and Yahoo’s estimates of its data breach rose to 3 billion accounts. Enough ink has been spilled on that news, but I want to point to an excellent response by Chris Skinner using these breaches as a rallying cry for self-sovereign identity.

The concept of the sovereign individual is that people should have complete control of their digital selves. You would have to provide access to third parties to obtain benefits: to your passport to cross borders, to your medical records to get a new doctor, to your criminal history to pass background checks… But this data would all be permissioned by you and not by third parties without your consent. As Skinner argues, “only one constituent owns customer data and that is the customer.”