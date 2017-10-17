Gadgets
Let’s talk about that Pixel 2 contrast color button though

The Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL have one of the best features introduced on a smartphone in recent memory: That button.

Admittedly, it’s just a superficial design decision, but it’s actually one of the most interesting, and most bold design decisions make in smartphones by a major consumer hardware company in a long time. Maybe that’s a depressing commentary on the state of the industry at large, but more optimistically, it’s a credit to Google and their willingness to experiment.

In a market as staid and steady as smartphones have become (Project Ara seems like a distant memory), the contrast color button on the ‘Kinda Blue’ Pixel and ‘Black & White’ Pixel 2 XL are brightly lit beacons of hope (albeit small ones).

Plus, I love the damn things: Just look at how cute they are. Next time, Google, contrast all the buttons.

