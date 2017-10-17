Facebook’s Building 8 head, Regina Dugan, is leaving the company

Facebook’s Regina Dugan, who led the company’s secretive Building 8 hardware lab, is leaving the company after just 18 months in the role.

Dugan detailed in a Facebook post that she would be leaving the post to focus on “building and leading a new endeavor.” She will be staying in her position until “early next year” to help the team transition into 2018.

As rumors pile up that Facebook is working on moving into consumer hardware, all eyes remain on the company’s Building 8 division which handles those projects. Dugan presented onstage at Facebook’s F8 conference this year, talking about some of the company’s more long-shot projects like embeddable brain sensors that could promote a more tight interface with hardware products.

Before joining Facebook, Dugan was the head Google’s Advanced Technology and Products team and was the director of DARPA before that.

In August, it was reported that Facebook veteran Andrew Bosworth would be leading consumer hardware efforts at the company in a new role, overseeing teams like Building 8 and Oculus. It is not immediately clear who will be taking over the reigns of the Building 8 lab from Dugan.

We have reached out to Facebook for more information.